Funeral services for James Norman Arthurs, III will be held Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Crossroads Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Rock Creek Cemetery south of Okemah.

James Norman Arthurs, III was born July 6, 1985 in Claremore, Oklahoma to James Norman Arthurs, II and Rhonda Arthurs. He passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 38.

James worked as a mechanic and enjoyed fishing, playing catch, gambling and going to watch his kids ballgames. In 2008 he married Darci Shre’e Dearman.

James is preceded in death by his grandfather, Walter Dearman and one brother, Nicholas Arthurs.

He is survived by his wife, Darci Arthurs of Okemah; his father, James Arthurs, II and wife Tamera of Mounds; his mother, Rhonda Arthurs; one son, James Arthurs, IV of Okemah; daughter, Jazmyne Shre’e Arthurs of Okemah; brothers, Randy, Jerry and Dameon Arthurs and Daniel Johnson; step-sister, Tawny Carr and grandmother, Mary Dearman of Okemah.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Dameon Arthurs, Kelwin Ashley, Fred Ashley, Ashton Bynum, Jerry Arthurs, Randy Arthurs and James Arthurs IV.

Honorary bearers are James Norman Arthurs, II, Johnnie Dearman, Allen Candioto and Bill Walden.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Bro. Terry Edminsten.