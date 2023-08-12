Graveside services for Loretta Mildred Payne will be held Friday August 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Loretta Mildred Payne was born December 23, 1920 and passed away Monday, August 7, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 102.

Loretta fell in love with Woodrow Wilson Payne. They married in 1924 and began their most adventurous lives together. They traveled the world together serving the United States Military. Woodrow’s military career took them to Italy, Germany, France, Britian, Egypt, Israel, Canada, Africa and the Orient. They settled in Colorado and later retired in San Antonio, Texas.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.