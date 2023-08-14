Hicks’ study to examine Oklahoma’s Afghan Resettlement Program Tuesday

The Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee will hold an interim study Tuesday, Aug. 15, examining the state’s Afghan placement and assistance program. The study was requested by Sen. Carri Hicks, D-OKC, and will be held in Room 4S.9 at the State Capitol beginning at 9 a.m.

The agenda with presenters can be found at https://oksenate.gov/committees/meeting-notices/veterans-and-military-affairs-revised-0.

The meeting will be livestreamed at https://oksenate.gov/live-proceedings.

For more information contact:

Sen. Hicks: (405) 521-5543 or Carri.Hicks@oksenate.gov