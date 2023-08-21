Harold Gene Leach

Harold Gene (HG) Leach passed from this life July 17, 2023 at his home in Okemah. Harold was born April 17, 1939 to Bill and Jewel Smith Leach at Seminole, OK where he lived until he was nine years old. The family then moved to the Bethel community north of Holdenville. Several years later they moved to the Little River area south of Holdenville. He graduated from Atwood High School.

Upon graduation he enlisted in the U S Air Force where he served for four years at March Air Force Base, Riverside, California. Harold was a Crew Chief on a B-47 bomber aircraft. Following his military service, he and brother Billy moved to Chicago, Illinois where he worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad as a Brakeman and later a Conductor. He was injured in a train accident ending his railroad career. He moved back to Holdenville and became an owner operator for Arrow Truck Company of Tulsa. Years later he purchased property in Okemah and started Okemah Truck and Trailer Repair, which he operated for 35 years.

Harold was proceeded in death by his parents, sister Julia and brothers Billy, Jerry and Larry, infant daughter Donna Marie and soulmate Jan. He is survived by his son Billy Gene and wife Veronica of Moore and brother Roger of Hemet, California and countless relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Harold will be Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Holdenville Cemetery. Art Dodd will conduct the service. No flowers please but contributions can be made, in his name, to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, his favorite charity.