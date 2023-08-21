Leda Corinne Elmore

Graveside services for Leda Corinne Elmore will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah, Oklahoma.

Leda Corinne Elmore was born July 17, 1936 in Okemah, Oklahoma to William Walter Gilliam and Lora Mae (Maxey) Gilliam. She passed away Monday, August 21, 2023 in Moundridge, Kansas at the age of 87.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband John Elmore.

Survivors include her three sons, Allen Elmore of Alvin, Texas, Gary Elmore and wife Judy of Moundridge, Kansas and Tom Elmore of Alvin, Texas; one sister, Barbara Duncan and husband Gerald of Okemah; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.