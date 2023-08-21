OKNG opens recruiting storefront in Norman

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma National Guard’s Office of Public Affairs invites all local media to a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Oklahoma Air National Guard recruiting storefront in Norman, Oklahoma.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 22, at 2 p.m. at 3625 W. Main Street in Norman, OK 73072. Media is asked to arrive by 1:45 p.m.

Norman is home to multiple aviation education programs for both high school and college students and this storefront will provide Oklahoma Air National Guard recruiters a base of operations within the aviation-friendly community.

“We are thrilled to have a storefront back in Norman,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “Being part of our local communities is what makes the National Guard special and having this storefront in the heart of Norman allows our recruiters to directly reach Oklahomans looking to serve our great state and nation.”

The storefront is part of an Armed Forces Center alongside the United States Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy.