COUNSEL OF MVSKOKE ELDERS ETVLWV (TRIBE)

“We respect our elders. There is wisdom that comes from experience, and I am not going to stop learning from wise counsel.”

(Okmulgee, Muscogee Reservation)—For a number of months an elder group consisting of former Muscogee Nation elected Principal Chiefs, Council Speakers, Representatives, Executive branch administrators, high level management personnel, citizens retired from federal government positions, and interested citizens have held meetings to discuss current affairs of their Tribal government. The experience of the group in serving in these various capacities is insurmountable. Each contributed in Muscogee Nation being recognized in the past as the top tribal government in the country. They witnessed a new era of self-determination, a new Constitution, electing tribal leadership, fighting and protecting tribal Sovereignty, first in state of Oklahoma to implement Indian gaming, The first tribal government in Indian country to operate its own hospital. Implement much needed services and programs to benefit its citizens as seen in Indian country today. Provided expertise by contributing to important documents for tribal governments, such as the American Indian Policy Review Commission Final Report. The Report is considered a monumental and landmark document for Tribal governments. Collectively this group assisted in setting the foundation for what is Muscogee Nation government as seen and operated today.

The non-partisan group has a deep interest in the upcoming election of the Tribe. Discussions on various topics of interest have been held on the McGirt decision and effect on Judicial and enforcement areas; Taxation; attacks on the Tribe’s sovereignty; Compacts issues; Tribal water rights; ARPA funds; health program concerns; economic diversity; voter apathy, and government transparency to name a few.

The Group will host Tribal meetings (Forums) with Principal Chief candidates only in the upcoming election. The first will be held on Friday August 25th at Kiefer City Hall, 401 Indiana Avenue in Kiefer beginning at 6:30 PM. The second will be held at the Phillip Deere Roundhouse, 104037 North 3840 Road, in Okemah on Thursday August 31st beginning at 6:30 PM. Those attending the second meeting are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. All citizens of Muscogee Nation are invited and encouraged to attend both events

Submitted. Contact: 539-600-8605

