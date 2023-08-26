Cattlemen’s Association annual fundraising banquet

The Okfuskee County Cattlemen’s Association’s Annual Banquet is September 16, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Okfuskee County Fairgrounds in Okemah, Oklahoma. This free event will welcome beef industry vendors, a live auction with items and homemade desserts. The meal is provided by the Okfuskee County Cattlemen’s Association and no membership is required to attend. Please bring your families and friends to enjoy an evening of fun and good food together.

Come join a group of beef producers from our community who help promote education and agriculture. This member led and driven organization has a vision to be the leadership that serves, strengthens, and advocates for the Oklahoma cattle industry. No ownership of cattle is required. If you enjoy a hamburger then you are a part of the cattle industry here in Oklahoma. Come join other producers and neighbors for an evening of education, community, and fun! The funds raised from the Annual Banquet always go towards youth scholarships and contest prizes.

To become a vendor, help sponsor the meal, or provide a homemade dessert please contact Tom Goode at (940) 393-9815.