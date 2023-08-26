Governor sets Special Election Dates for Okfuskee County Commissioner District 1

I, J. Kevin Stitt, Governor of the State of Oklahoma, pursuant to the authority vested in me by 26 O.S. § 12-111(A), hereby order that a Special Election be held to fill a vacancy in the office of County Commissioner for District 1 of Okfuskee County. A vacancy exists due to the irrevocable resignation of Mark Coleman, effective August 16, 2023.

The candidate Filing Period for the Special Election shall be September 11, 12, & 13, 2023; the Special Primary Election shall be held Tuesday, November 14, 2023; and the Special General Election shall be held Tuesday, February 13, 2024. If a Special Primary Election is not necessary, the Special General Election shall be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The Secretary of the State Election Board and the Secretary of the Okfuskee County Election Board are hereby directed to take all actions necessary to conduct this election. Copies of this Executive Proclamation shall be distributed to them.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of Oklahoma to be affixed at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, this 22nd day of August, 2023.