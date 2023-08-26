Funeral services for Kortnie Michelle Wilbourn will be held Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumka, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Wetumka Cemetery.

Kortnie Michelle Wilbourn was born December 2, 1978 in Wewoka, Oklahoma to Michael Wilbourn and Rhonda (Dyer) Springs. She passed away Friday, August 25, 2023 in Okemah at the age of 44.

Kortnie was a resident of Wetumka, Oklahoma. She had worked at the Wrangler Plant in Okemah previously and also as a cook at the New Age Sr. Center of Wetumka. One thing she thoroughly enjoyed was taking care of her dogs.

She is preceded in death by her father.

Survivors include her mother, Rhonda Springs of Wetumka; two sons, Draven and Dakota Thomas; brothers, Billy Dyer and Johnny Wilbourn and two sisters, Malissa and Kelly Wilbourn.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.