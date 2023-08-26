Mark Coleman

Mark Alva Coleman entered this life on June 19, 1956 in Paden, Oklahoma to Alva and Avis Coleman. Mark entered into eternal rest on August 21, 2023 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 67.

Mark was an avid outdoorsman who loved riding on his motorcycle especially with his beloved wife Judy. He was a lifelong resident of Paden and served the county for 35 years before being elected as County Comissioner for Okfuskee County District 1. He enjoyed working with heavy equipment and riding his tractor. He loved spending time with his grandkids and traveling with his wife.

Preceding Mark in death are his parents, his brother, Mike Coleman, and his stepson, Alan Morris. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Judy of the home, his daughter, Kara Davis and husband, Casey, his stepson, Don Morris, and Stepson, Chris Morris. Along with his grandchildren, Brayden, Hannah, and Condry Davis, with a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Paden First Baptist Church , 800 W Elm Street, Paden, OK 74860. Interment followed at Oakdale Cemetery in Paden.

Funeral Services were under the direction of Brown’s Family Funeral Home in Prague