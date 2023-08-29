Leave a Comment

Statement from Senate Democratic Leader Floyd on call for an investigation of state superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY – Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, issued the following statement Tuesday regarding the House Democrats’ call for an investigation into the actions of the state superintendent of public instruction.

“We support our Democratic colleagues in the State House in their call for the Speaker of the House to convene a special bipartisan committee to investigate the actions of the state superintendent of public instruction amid bomb threats for Tulsa area elementary schools. These threats are a direct result of reckless rhetoric and must be addressed.

“As elected leaders, we are obligated to our constituents to hold the government accountable to the people of Oklahoma. The safety of Oklahoma’s students and families depends on changes to the current situation.” – Democratic Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City