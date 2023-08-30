Vivian Ann White

Vivian Ann White joined our Lord and Savior on August 30, 2023.

Ann was born on April 9, 1944 and was raised in Oklahoma City. She met Billy White at the age of 12 years and it was love at first sight. They dated 6 years and were married on Friday, April 13, 1962. Billy and Ann shared 61 years of marriage. Ann enjoyed being a homemaker, crocheting, cooking and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Vivian Van Horn, three brothers Charles, Jimmy, and John Van Horn, and one great granddaughter, Alexis White.

She is survived by her husband, Billy White of the home; three children, Billy White Jr. and his wife Christy of Okemah, Willard White and his wife Diann of Okemah, and Vicki Hampton and her husband Scott of Tulsa, OK. One sister, Jackie Gardner, of Oklahoma City, seven grandchildren; Jamie and Justin White, James Williams, Maegan and Reese Walker, Haylee Villanueva and Shyla Thomas, and 12 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.