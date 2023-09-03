Funeral services for Betty Ann Norman will be held Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Paden, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Paden Oakdale Cemetery.

Betty Ann Norman was born August 28, 1934 in Caldwell, Kansas to James and Libbie (Subera) Vavra. She passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023 at her home in Paden at the age of 89.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jesse Earl Norman; one son, James Michael Norman and two brothers, Frankie and Elvin Vavra.

Survivors include one son, Randy Norman and wife Pam of Paden; one daughter, Rebecca Pennel and husband Mark of Paden; four grandchildren, Brandi Lynn Heard (Brent), Miranda Huff (Ian), Billy Kyle Norman (Michelle) and Jesse Kent Norman and five great-grandchildren, Garrett Lee Norman, Libbie Ellen Smith, Gavin Kent Norman, Taylor Ray Norman and Jesse Braden Norman.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

A complete obituary will be provided when available.

