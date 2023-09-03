Chief Hill draws three challengers in upcoming election
Chief Hill draws three challengers in upcoming election
By R.L.Thompson
The Muscogee (Creek) Primary Election for Principal Chief, Second Chief and National Council Seat A is less than a month away. In person voting registration deadline is September 5 at 5:00 p.m.
The Primary Election is September 16 with polls open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Early voting is scheduled for September 13 and 14 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day.
Candidates for Principal Chief
David Hill
Joseph T. Rogers
Lahoma (Hicks) Schultz
Tim Good Voice
Candidates for Second Chief
Del Beaver
Sandra Golden
Wagoner/Rogers/Mays District Seat A
Charles Son McHenry
McIntosh District Seat A
Darrell Proctor
Judith (Judy) Pickering
Creek District Seat A
Dode Barnett
Leney McNac Jr.
Okmulgee District Seat A
James Jennings
Robyn Whitecloud
William D. Lowe