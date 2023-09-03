Chief Hill draws three challengers in upcoming election

By R.L.Thompson

The Muscogee (Creek) Primary Election for Principal Chief, Second Chief and National Council Seat A is less than a month away. In person voting registration deadline is September 5 at 5:00 p.m.

The Primary Election is September 16 with polls open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Early voting is scheduled for September 13 and 14 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day.

Candidates for Principal Chief

David Hill

Joseph T. Rogers

Lahoma (Hicks) Schultz

Tim Good Voice

Candidates for Second Chief

Del Beaver

Sandra Golden

Wagoner/Rogers/Mays District Seat A

Charles Son McHenry

McIntosh District Seat A

Darrell Proctor

Judith (Judy) Pickering

Creek District Seat A

Dode Barnett

Leney McNac Jr.

Okmulgee District Seat A

James Jennings

Robyn Whitecloud

William D. Lowe