Michael Dean Culley

Funeral services for Michael Dean Culley will be held Friday, September 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Living Water Church of Wetumka. Interment will follow at the Salt Creek Cemetery of Wetumka. Wake services will be Thursday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumka.

Michael Dean Culley was born March 5, 1962 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to William James Culley and Josephine (Foley) Prince. He passed away Friday, September 1, 2023 at his home in Wetumka at the age of 61.

Michael was a resident of Wetumka, Oklahoma and a 1979 graduate of Wetumka High School. He later went on to attend Tulsa Welding School. Michael worked as a machine operator and enjoyed gardening, going to the casino and was an avid OU fan. He also attended the Living Water Church of Wetumka.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Chadwick James Culley and one brother, Charles Ray Foley.

Survivors include two children, Kyle “Stenjoddi” Dean Culley and wife Amber and Neysha Lee Culley of Mesa City, Iowa; one brother, Darrell Duane Mooney of Wetumka; four sisters, Debbie Wilbourn of Wetumka, Donna Power and wife Stephanie of Shawnee, Jennifer Yahola and husband Lewis of Wetumka and Angie Buxton and husband Chance of Seminole; three grandchildren, Nevaeh, Tylianna and Harmony and a host of nieces and nephews.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Chance Buxton, Chris Flanagan, Gage Smith, Darrick Deer, Travis Yahola, Terrence Yahola and Lewis Yahola.

Honorary pallbearers include Brent Smith, Rick Jones, Mike Winters, James Alred and Greg Yahola.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka and officiated by Bro. Brad Burton and Bro. Mark Smith.

