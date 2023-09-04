Views From the Back Pew

Have you ever been out in the woods in the dark with no flashlight, feeling lost and alone? A young boy found himself in that predicament one time on a fishing trip with his dad. They were catfishing at night down on the big creek at his grandparents’ farm. The dad told the boy to take the flashlight and head back to the truck for some more supplies. The boy was almost back to the truck when his flashlight gave out on him, but he was on the edge of the tree line, and he managed to make it to the truck without too much trouble. The problems started when the boy headed back to find his dad. He stumbled along the trail, straining to see where he was going, trying not to drop anything, all while watching out for bigfoot, who he was positive was hiding in the bushes preparing to jump out and get him at any minute. Somehow, the young boy took the wrong path and was going the wrong direction. His heart was beating so fast that he could feel it. Every sound that the boy heard made him jump, and he just knew that he was lost forever. He finally stopped and sat down on the trail; he felt all alone and scared and wished that his dad would come rescue him. He started yelling as loud as he could and began to cry, hoping that his dad would come running. When the boy saw his dad coming through the brush and the light from his lantern hit the boy, he was so relieved and thankful. The dad wrapped his arms around his scared little boy, assuring him everything was fine. They made their way back to the creek and went back to fishing, but for the rest of that night, the boy stayed close to his dad and never left the glow of that lantern.

I’ve felt just like the little boy on that fishing trip, I remember that feeling of fear, loneliness, and desperation. It’s a feeling that so many are dealing with today: people don’t believe that they can be rescued, and they can’t find their way to the right path. They think no one will answer their pleas for help. But, there is one who will always come when called, and that one is the Lord. A verse that I have always turned to during dark times is Psalms 34:4: “I sought the Lord, and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears.” If you are stumbling down the wrong path, stuck in the dark and searching for someone to save you from the darkness, try looking for Jesus, call out for Him. Jesus says in John 9:5, “While I am in the world, I am the light of the world.” He is the one who will light the way, and He is the one who will lead you down the right path. Jesus will throw His arms around you, comfort you, and wipe away your tears. He is the one who can rescue you when you are feeling lost and alone, scared, crying out in the darkness of life. I pray that everyone has a great week, and I want to leave you this verse from 1 John 1:7: “But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin.” May the Lord bless you and keep you.

Bryan Tucker, Minister

Okemah Church of Christ