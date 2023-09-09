James Anson Storms Sr.

Funeral services for James Anson Storms will be held Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Morse Cemetery.

James (Jimmy) Anson Storms was born on January 27, 1943, in Gainesville, Texas. He unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023 in Talihina, Oklahoma.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James B. and Angie Fern (Crump) Storms; son in law, Charles Mathis, III and his significant other, Donna Y’Barbo.

Survivors include his three sons, James (Jimmy) Storms, Jr. and wife Kelly of Terrell, Texas, Tim Storms and wife Ashley of Frisco, Texas and Stewart Storms and wife Amy of Rockwall, Texas: two daughters, Kristin Penn and husband Kenny of Dallas, Texas and Ansley Mathis of Heath, Texas; nine grandchildren, Kayleigh Stark, Nicholas Penn, Katie Penn, Ava Storms, Cate Storms, Abbie Penn, Ryleigh Rorie, Kelsen Storms, and Harper Storms; one sister, Raima Audiss of Scottsdale, Arizona, two nephews, and one niece.

Jimmy spent his childhood in Pampa, Texas. He formed lifetime friendships and loved his days fighting as a Pampa Harvester where he lettered in football and received numerous athletic awards.

After high school he left Pampa to attend college at North Texas State University in Denton, Texas where he was an active member and President of Kappa Alpha Order fraternity. He received his degree in Business Administration and immediately put it to good use as he embarked on a long career as an entrepreneur. He operated businesses in numerous fields most notably golf car sales, including providing the golf cars to the State Fair of Texas for over 20 years. He also brought innovative ideas used for the first time in the State of Texas by utilizing fiberglass in the manufacturing of golf cars and hot tubs. He obtained a real estate broker’s license and used his real estate experience to purchase and manage industrial properties.

It was in these years that Jimmy became a proud father of his five children. He worked hard to offer his children the highest level of education they desired and was very proud when all five completed their degrees.

Eventually Jimmy moved to the Houston area to continue his business expansion and in true form he found a group of friends that he loved dearly.

He had recently purchased some acreage in Talihina, Oklahoma and planned on building a home there to retire.

Jimmy was loved by his family and countless friends who treasured their time with him. His fun-loving personality made a lasting impression on everyone he met. He was loved for his kind heart, big smile and relentless work ethic. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family but especially loved his truck that had over 300,000 miles and his faithful dog of 19 years, Libby, who was riding shotgun with him until the end.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. David Hamilton.

