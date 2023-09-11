Lavora Hall

Lavora Bertis Hall, 87, went to be with her Heavenly Father on September 10, 2023 after enduring a battle with multiple myeloma.

Lavora is preceded in death by her mother and father, Maude and Bert Anderson, husband Van Rhea Hall, sister Marie Marsh, son Jeff Hall, and daughter-in-law, Gail. She is survived by her daughters Karen and husband Tom Hanks of Pittsburg, TX, and Jan and husband Rick Richards of McKinney, TX. Lavora was blessed with 6 grand- 10 great-grandchildren, and beloved nephew and niece, that survive her. Lavora always counted her churches, her caretakers, and her community at Stonefield Assisted Living as family and she was always very grateful to be part of the love and care they provided.

Born in Newalla, OK on July 24, 1936 to Maude (Mauldin) and Bert Anderson. Lavora attended school in Del City, Oklahoma and graduated from Midwest City High School.

Lavora and the love of her life, Van Rhea Hall, were married in Del City on January 21, 1955 and were blessed with three children over the next four years, Jeff, Karen, and Jan. The family relocated to New Mexico, where they served as House Parents for the Eastern New Mexico Christian Childrens Home in Portales while Van finished his degree in Civil Engineering at Eastern New Mexico State University.

All her life, Lavora loved her church and served as an active member, whether teaching Sunday School classes, welcoming new members, providing hospitality, leading Vacation Bible School, helping with mission work in Honduras through Northridge Church of Christ. She poured her heart into others through her very last days.

Lavora will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Okemah, OK in a private family ceremony.

Arrangements have been kindly provided by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, OK.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.

To send flowers to the family visit. www.pamelaspioneerflowers.com