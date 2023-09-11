| logout
Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Postgame Notes
Oklahoma State (RV/-) at Arizona State
September 9, 2023 | Tempe, Arizona (Mountain America Stadium) | Attendance: 42,569
Final Score: Oklahoma State 27, Arizona State 15
Records: Oklahoma State 2-0 overall; Arizona State 1-1 overall
Postgame Notes
- After trailing, 15-7, early in the second quarter, OSU scored the final 20 points of the game. The Cowboy defense limited Arizona State to 136 yards of total offense on its final eight possessions of the game (17 yards per possession). Meanwhile, OSU scored on five of its final eight possessions of the contest.
- The Cowboys held Arizona State scoreless in the second half, the first time it has done so since pitching a second-half shutout against Oklahoma in 2022.
- Oklahoma State’s average field position in the game was its own 39-yard line. Arizona State’s average field position was its own 23-yard line. Four OSU possessions started in ASU territory.
- OSU played three quarterbacks in the contest, with Alan Bowman getting the start and playing the first four possessions, Gunnar Gundy coming on second and playing the next four possessions and Garret Rangel playing the final four possessions. Each Cowboy QB led a touchdown drive.
- Saturday marked the first time since 2015 that OSU has had back-to-back games with three players completing at least one pass.
- Cowboy linebacker Nickolas Martin enjoyed a career night with 10 tackles, a sack and a quarterback hurry. His previous single-game career high was three tackles and he had 15 tackles all of last season.
- Collin Oliver finished with seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
- A week after posting nine tackles for loss against Central Arkansas, Oklahoma State had eight against Arizona State.
- The Cowboys held Sun Devil quarterback Jaden Rashada to two completions in his final nine attempts of the game.
- OSU held the Sun Devils to 1-for-5 on fourth down, the most fourth-down stops by the Cowboys in a game since Oct. 13, 2012, when they held Kansas to 0-for-5.
- Alan Bowman made his first career start for the Cowboys and his first start in 1,009 days. His last start came on Dec. 5, 2020 – with Texas Tech against Kansas.
- De’Zhaun Stribling reeled in his 100th-career reception for a 21-yard gain on the first offensive play of the game.
- Alex Hale made a career-long 52-yard field goal in the second quarter, besting a previous career-long of 45. His conversion marked the Cowboys’ first 50+ yard field goal since Tanner Brown made a 52-yard field goal against TCU on Oct. 15, 2022.
- Lyrik Rawls snagged his first career interception in the third quarter, the first of the season for the Cowboys.
- Oklahoma State’s game captains were Korie Black, Joe Michalski, Kody Walterscheid and Parker Robertson
The Oklahoma State Win…
- Gives the Cowboys eight consecutive wins in non-conference road games to improve the second longest streak in school history (Sept 7, 2013 – present). The only longer streak was 10 games from Nov. 28, 1942 – Nov. 24, 1945. Here are the wins that make up the active streak:
|9/7/2013
|at UTSA
|W
|56-35
|9/3/2015
|at Central Michigan
|W
|24-13
|9/8/2017
|at South Alabama
|W
|44-7
|9/16/2017
|at Pittsburgh
|W
|59-21
|8/30/2019
|at Oregon State
|W
|52-36
|9/14/2019
|at Tulsa
|W
|40-21
|9/18/2021
|at Boise State
|W
|21-20
|9/9/2023
|at Arizona State
|W
|27-15
- Made it 2-0 for the seventh consecutive season.
- Gave it 12 straight wins in September games, dating to 2019.
- Improved Mike Gundy’s record in September games to 56-12.
- Improved its all-time record against Arizona State to 3-2 and its record vs. ASU in Tempe to 2-1.
- Improved Mike Gundy’s record against Pac-12 teams to 12-3.
- Made it 8-6 in games played in the state of Arizona.
- Improved Mike Gundy’s record in non-conference games to 63-14.
- Made it 24-3 in its past 27 non-conference games and 46-9 in its past 55 non-conference games.
- Made it 23-8 in its past 31 games overall, dating back to the 2020 season.
- Made it 88-21 in its past 109 games vs. opponents outside of the AP Top 25, dating to 2010.
Notable Streaks and Trends
- OSU has held 30 of its past 33 Big 12 opponents under their season scoring average entering the game.
- OSU has won 83 consecutive games when holding its opponent to fewer than 20 points, dating back to Sept. 13, 2003 – the longest active stretch of time in the FBS and longest since at least 1980.
- OSU has held its opponent scoreless on its game-opening drive in 32 of its past 46 games.
- OSU has held its opponent to less than a 50% third down conversion rate in 39 of its past 40 games.
- OSU is 34-15 in its past 49 games decided by fewer than 10 points.
- OSU is 45-8 in its past 53 games when leading at halftime, dating back to Sept. 17, 2016.
- Dating back to 2005, OSU is 46-4 when not committing a turnover.
- Dating back to 2008, OSU is 75-8 when winning the turnover battle.
- OSU has won three of its past five overtime games.
- Over the past 39 games, OSU has held opponents to 169-for-601 (28.1%) on third down.