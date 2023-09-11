The Woodland Queen Fall Festival in Bristow

Bristow, OK, October 21, 2023 -The Bristow Public Library is happy to announce their next event, the Woodland Queen Fall Festival, will take place on October 21, 2023. This FREE outdoor all-ages event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature an indoor book sale.

The event will feature fall food, crafts, and outdoor activities while the Friends of the Bristow Library used BOOK SALE is being hosted inside the main conference room. All proceeds from the sale and membership dues go to library and literacy programs for our community!

Our community-driven librarians have a menu of games, crafts, face painting, balloon art, food trucks, and a pet parade scheduled for October 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.! This event is for the whole family, even those fur babies! Whether a duck, pony, snake, rabbit, cat, or dog, bring your friendly and leashed pets to participate in a costumed pet parade around the library! Costumes are encouraged but not required. The library will provide extra costumes for those who may need to borrow one.

Please meet your friends at the library for the Woodland Queen Festival on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on West 7th Street across from Bristow City Hall. Though the parking lot behind the library will be filled with fun, games, and food trucks, the extra library parking lot to the west of the library annex building and City Hall will be available for parking.

For more information please call the amazing Bristow librarians at 918-367-6562, find them on Facebook, or email them at joneslibrarybristow@gmail.com.