Candidates file for County Commissioner

By R.L. Thompson

Mark Coleman, former County Commissioner had already submitted his irrevocable resignation to the Governor and the Okfuskee County Commissioners effective on August 16 due to health reasons. Before the Commissioners could act on the letter, Commissioner Coleman passed away on August 20.

During their August 20 meeting, Commissioners James Yandell and Jeff Morphis appointed District One road foreman Jack Clayton as interim Commissioner.

Governor Stitt filed a proclamation on August 22 setting a special election to fill the vacancy. The candidate filing period for the special election shall be September 11-13. The primary election shall be held on Tuesday, November 14 and the special general election shall be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. If a special primary election is not necessary, the special general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Candidates filing on Monday, September 11 were Caleb R. Lakins, Johnny Steven Lee and Thompson Speir.