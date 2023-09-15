Migrate to Henryetta for state Waterfowl Festival on Sept. 23

One of the event highlights will be the State Duck Calling Contest, which is a qualifier for the national championship contest. The event will also feature seminars on decoy sets, migration, calling, safety, raffles and more. Dog demonstrations and a State Waterfowler Challenge are planned.

Youth activities will include “paint your own decoy” and a Youth Waterfowler Challenge that includes bird identification and skeet shooting.

A vendor area and food and beverage trucks will be available. Event proceeds will support the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation (OWCF), which was formed in 2018 to encourage private support for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.