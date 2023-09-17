Funeral services for Wanda Sue Barnes will be held Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Schoolton Cemetery of Okemah.

Wanda Sue Barnes was born June 24, 1948 in Bakersfield, California to Herman and Lois (Morphis) Williams. She passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023 at her home in Cromwell at the age of 75.

Mrs. Barnes was a longtime resident of Seminole County. She was a longtime hairdresser and beautician who enjoyed beadwork, quilting, holiday items and crafting. On February 24, 1965, in Okemah, she married Phillip Barnes. Mrs. Barnes was also a member of the Bearden Holiness Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jimmy Dale Barnes and four sisters, Joyce Whisnant, Lavina Cox, Judy Morris and Sharon Vance.

Survivors include her husband Philip Barnes of the home; two daughters, Gayla Ricketts of Cromwell and Tina Thompson of Cromwell; four grandchildren, Lane and Sasha Ricketts and Dylan and Devanie Thompson and 5 great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Bobby Whisnant, Travis Rednose, Timothy Wind, Sammy Little, Larry Little and Tim Curry.

Honorary bearers include John Patton, Keri Sowder and Terry Little.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Sister Nancy Dodson.

