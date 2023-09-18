OU Named Oklahoma’s Top University by U.S. News & World Report

NORMAN, OKLA. – The University of Oklahoma is again the state’s No. 1 university, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Colleges list. This year, OU rose to No. 124 overall, placing No. 64 among public universities nationwide. Among all public universities in the region, OU placed in the Top 5.

One highlight of this year’s U.S. News listings is that OU’s top value ranking climbed 11 spots from last year – a testament to OU’s commitment to providing an education that is excellent, affordable and accessible.

“At OU, our constant focus is to provide a life-changing academic experience at an exceptional value, and it is rewarding to see this recognition of our progress,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “This latest ranking serves as inspiration to further enrich our teaching and research excellence, and it reinforces our dedication to being a place where the American dream can flourish.”

OU performed well in several other categories in this most recent U.S. News & World Report list, receiving top nods in the state for Petroleum Engineering (No. 4 in the nation); Undergraduate Business Programs (No. 70 nationally); and Best Colleges for Veterans – National Universities (No. 81 nationally).

The new placements continue OU’s trend of consistently high marks in rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

In May of this year, OU Law secured its highest spot ever in the U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools rankings, rising to No. 24 among public law schools and No. 51 overall out of nearly 200 law schools nationwide. The OU College of Medicine was ranked No. 34 in the nation out of more than 120 schools for graduates practicing in primary care, up from No. 47 last year. The College of Medicine also ranked No. 76 nationally for research.

Earlier this year, OU’s online programs ranked in 12 categories in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Online Programs, marking the eighth consecutive year OU has made the list. Out of more than 380 programs nationwide, OU ranked No. 16 in the overall category of best online bachelor’s degree programs. OU also ranked in the Top 10 for best online bachelor’s degree programs for veterans and criminal justice master’s degree programs for veterans.

Recognizing excellence in these areas has not gone unnoticed, as this fall the university welcomed its largest incoming freshman class for the third consecutive year. The Class of 2027 is OU’s largest, most diverse class and has more first-generation students than any freshman class in the school’s 133-year history. This year’s freshman class is composed of nearly 5,200 students – an 11% increase in new students over last year and a sign of continued growth at OU.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated nearly 1,500 U.S. four-year bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 24 measures for its 2024 rankings. They looked at graduation rates, first-year retention rates and borrower debt, as well as campus culture, strength in specific majors and financial aid offered. For the 2024 Best Colleges rankings, U.S. News & World Report introduced new ranking factors to include first-generation student graduation rates and faculty research. OU submissions to U.S. News & World Report are certified through the President’s Office, to ensure accuracy.

U.S. News & World Report’s complete list of the 2024 college rankings can be found at usnews.com/best-colleges.

Founded in 1890, the University of Oklahoma is a public research university located in Norman, Oklahoma. As the state’s flagship university, OU serves the educational, cultural, economic and health care needs of the state, region and nation. OU was named the state’s highest-ranking university in U.S. News & World Report’s most recent Best Colleges list. For more information about the university, visit www.ou.edu.