Funeral services for Rick Griggs will be held Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM at the First Assembly of God Church of Wetumka. Interment will follow at the Wetumka Cemetery.

Rick Griggs was born August 29, 1946 in Wetumka, Oklahoma. He passed away Monday, September 18, 2023 at his home in Wetumka at the age of 77.

Rick was a life long resident of Wetumka and a 1964 graduate of Wetumka High School. He and Faye (Walker) Griggs were married March 12, 1966 in Wetumka. Rick retired from Oklahoma Natural Gas after 37 years as an area operator superintendent. Rick was also very involved with the Wetumka community. He retired from the Wetumka Fire Department, served on the city council, the Wetumka School Board, Wetumka Kiwanis Club and Wetumka Sucker Day. Rick was a devoted and past deacon of the First Assembly of God Church of Wetumka and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rex Griggs and Belly L. (Martin) Griggs; his grandparents, Dick and Hazel Martin and one grandson, Riley Clay Griggs.

Survivors include his wife, Faye Griggs of the home; one son, Richard Griggs (Amber) of Wetumka; two brothers, David Griggs (Pat) and Gene Griggs (Beverly) of Wetumka; one sister, Rita Lindley (John) of Beardstown, Illinois; grandchildren, Breanna Hill, Trent Griggs, Sawyer Jeffrey and Waylon Jeffrey; step-grandchildren, Tyler Preston, Ashley Stafford and Callie Flaherty and great-grandchildren, Zayden Hill, Landon Hill, Rylee Hill, Opal Stafford, Oliver Flaherty and Lincoln Flaherty.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Sawyer Jeffrey, Micah Hill, Chance Dean, Seth Dean, John Parker and Trent Griggs.

Honorary pallbearers include Waylon Jeffrey and Jason Jeffrey.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka and officiated by Pastor Curt Bellinger, Pastor Darrell Coachman and Pastor Mason Leftwich.

