Funeral services for Benjamin E. Givens will be held Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Sandcreek Baptist Church of Wetumka. Interment will follow at the Sandcreek Church Cemetery. Wake services will be Friday, 7:00 PM also at the church.

Benjamin E. Givens was born October 3, 1955 in Talihina, Oklahoma to Eunah and Mary (Dewochee) Givens. He passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at his home in Wetumka at the age of 67.

Mr. Givens was a lifelong resident of Wetumka. On August 28, 1975 he married Martha Hobia in Wetumka. He had previously worked for the City of Wetumka for 20 years and was a deacon of the Sandcreek Baptist Church. Mr. Givens loved to fish. He also enjoyed watching the OKC Thunder, squirrel hunting and playing softball. He especially loved watching his grandchildren play football and basketball.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Michael Givens; one grandson, Justin Rhinehart; one son, Benjamin Givens, Jr. and a daughter, Semvthoye Givens.

Survivors include his wife, Martha Givens of the home; two sons, Louis Hobia and wife Linzie of Wetumka and Brian Givens of Wetumka; two daughters, Justina Givens of Wetumka and Mary Givens of Wetumka; two brothers, Jesse Givens and wife Mary of Wetumka and Sonny J. Givens of Weleetka; one sister, Fannie Hobia of Wetumka; 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Julian Hobia, Sonny Givens Jr., William Givens, Shawn Shatswell, Amos Crowels and Jeremiah Hobia.

Honorary pallbearers include Deacon Dan Coachman, Harry Harjo, Marsey Scott, Branson Givens, Brysyn Givens, Carl Hobia, Michael Hartley, Jaden Meely, Kotcha Moppin, Zion Canard, C.J. Davis, Chebon Long, Joseph Kelly, Senhelvpke Frazier and Niko Long.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka and officiated by Rev. Gary Hawkins.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.