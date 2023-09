President Lana Reynolds presents women’s soccer Head Coach Dan Hill with a plaque commemorating the team’s 100th win at a celebration on Sept. 20 at the BCM Sports Complex. The women’s soccer program began in the fall of 2016 with Hill at the helm. In the last four consecutive seasons, the team has advanced to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament. The team is presently ranked third in the nation with a win-loss record of 8-0.