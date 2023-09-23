Four file for District One County Commissioner seat

By R.L. Thompson

The election for Okfuskee County Commissioner District One is set for November 14 in a winner take all race. Initially, when the vacancy occurred in the District One Commissioner seat, Governor Stitt set the primary election on Tuesday, November 14 and the special general election on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Since all four candidates are Republicans there will not be a primary nor general election in this race. The winner will be declared following the November 14 election in the winner take all race.

It is up to the Board of County Commissioners to set the date when the new elected Commissioner will take office following the November 14 election.

The four candidates who filed were Caleb R. Lakins, Johnny Steven Lee, Thompson Speir, and Randy Stubblefield, Jr.