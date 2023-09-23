Okemah Police receive thanks from Okemah students

One of the walls at the Okemah Police Department is filled with art work and notes of thanks from Okemah school students. The students wrote: “Thank you for all you are doing to keep our community safe. I wish everyday for you and your families that you are safe and strong. Thank you for being there when we cannot. The lives you touch are special to someone though you cannot see it because we cannot reach you to say thank you directly. Just a smile or the touch of a hand can make a huge difference. Stay strong.”

Okemah Police Chief Patrick Williams said that he and all of the first responders are extremely grateful for the many pictures and notes of encouragement from the Okemah students.