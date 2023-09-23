| logout
Oklahoma State at Iowa State Postgame Notes
Oklahoma State at Iowa State
September 23, 2023 | Ames, Iowa (Jack Trice Stadium) | Attendance: 59,022
Final Score: Oklahoma State 27, Iowa State 34
Updated Records: Oklahoma State 2-2 overall (0-1 Big 12); Iowa State 2-2 overall (1-0 Big 12)
Postgame Notes
- Following a back-and-forth first half in which Iowa State held a 20-17 edge, Oklahoma State’s comeback bid fell just short, 34-27. The Cowboys posted 409 yards of total offense, snapping Iowa State’s 18-game streak of holding its opponent to less than 400 yards of offense, which was the longest in the nation.
- The first score of the game came on a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Alan Bowman in the first quarter. It was the third rushing touchdown of his career and first since August 31, 2019, with Texas Tech against Montana State.
- The Cowboys needed just 55 seconds on their first quarter touchdown drive, the quickest touchdown drive of the season. The possession also spanned just two plays, the fewest plays required in a scoring drive since October 8, 2022, against Texas Tech.
- Ollie Gordon’s 71-yard run in the first quarter was the longest rush of his career. It also marked the longest run by a Cowboy since Jaylen Warren scampered for 75 yards against Boise State on September 18, 2021.
- Alan Bowman connected with Jaden Nixon for a 60-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The score marked Nixon’s fourth career receiving touchdown and the longest catch of his career, while the touchdown pass was Bowman’s first since September 17, 2022, with Michigan against Connecticut. Additionally, the play marked Bowman’s longest touchdown pass since September 8, 2018, with Texas Tech against Lamar.
- Alan Bowman’s 60-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Nixon was Oklahoma State’s longest scoring play this season.
- Jaden Nixon’s 60-yard catch was the longest by a Cowboy running back since Joseph Randle’s 63-yard reception against Arizona on September 8, 2011.
- In the third quarter, Alex Hale nailed the longest field goal of his career with a 53-yard kick to trim the Iowa State lead to 27-20.
- Quarterback Alan Bowman started and played all game, a departure from the first three games of the season where Bowman was part of a three-man rotation where all three played an equal number of possessions.
- Ollie Gordon rushed the ball a career-high 18 times on Saturday and finished the game with 121 yards on the ground.
- Nickolas Martin was all over the field Saturday, racking up seven tackles, half a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.
- Cameron Epps made the first start of his career against the Cyclones. He finished the game with a career-best 10 tackles, six of them solo.
- Oklahoma State’s game captains were Kendal Daniels, Nickolas Martin, Brennan Presley and Jake Schultz.
Notable Streaks and Trends
- OSU has held its opponent scoreless on its game-opening drive in 33 of its past 48 games.
- OSU has held its opponent to less than a 50% third down conversion rate in 41 of its past 42 games.
- OSU is 34-16 in its past 50 games decided by fewer than 10 points.
- Over the past 41 games, OSU has held opponents to 181-for-632 (28.6%) on third down.
