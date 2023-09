SOONER FLIGHT ACADEMY DAY CAMP

A day of fun, hands on Science Aviation Exploration for kids in the age group of 8 to 14 years of age.

Saturday September 30th, 10:00 to 2:00

Okfuskee County History Center, 407 West Broadway

(Free to Attend, Lunch provided)



To Register please contact Ron Gott, 405-820-4509

American Legion Post 0123, Okemah, Ok 74859

Last Day to Register is September 23rd

This is an American Legion Sponsored Event