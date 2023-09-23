TEXAS MAN SENTENCED TO SERVE 18 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR TRAVELING TO OKLAHOMA TO ENGAGE IN A SEXUAL ACT WITH CHILDREN

OKLAHOMA CITY – Yesterday, JOSHUA DANIEL-ENOCH COX, 39, of Denton, Texas, was sentenced to serve 18 years in federal prison for interstate travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

On July 21, 2022, a federal grand jury returned a four-count Indictment against Cox, charging him with distribution of child pornography, transportation of child pornography, attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, and interstate travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, on or about February 16, 2022, a federal Online Covert Employee (OCE) was contacted by Cox through an instant messaging internet and phone application. Cox was referred to the OCE by a confidential human source (CHS). The complaint alleges over the course of several weeks, Cox sent several files containing child pornography to both the OCE and the CHS, and expressed interest in having sex with children. In talking with the OCE, Cox coordinated a visit to Oklahoma City, with the intent of having sex with two fictitious children. He was arrested on June 24, 2022, at an Oklahoma City motel, and admitted to traveling to Oklahoma City with the intent to engage in sexual acts with two female minors.

On October 20, 2022, Cox pleaded guilty to interstate travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor.

At the sentencing hearing yesterday, U.S. District Judge Jodi W. Dishman sentenced Cox to serve 18 years in prison, followed by ten years of supervised release. In announcing the sentence, the court noted the seriousness of the offense and the need to protect the public from future crime of the defendant.

This case is a result of an investigation by the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Edgmon prosecuted the case.