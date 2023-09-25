Average gasoline prices in Oklahoma have fallen 11.1 cents per gallon

Average gasoline prices in Oklahoma have fallen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.60/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,294 stations in Oklahoma. Prices in Oklahoma are 13.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 18.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 9.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.53 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oklahoma was priced at $3.05/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.24/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.05/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.24/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.80/g today. The national average is up 1.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 13.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Oklahoma and the national average going back ten years:

September 25, 2022: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

September 25, 2021: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

September 25, 2020: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 25, 2019: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

September 25, 2018: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

September 25, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

September 25, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 25, 2015: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

September 25, 2014: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

September 25, 2013: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Oklahoma City- $3.57/g, down 11.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.69/g.

Tulsa- $3.64/g, down 9.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.73/g.

Amarillo- $3.57/g, down 9.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.67/g.

“It’s been a mostly quiet week for the national average price of gasoline, with most states seeing gas prices cool off. But, new and continued refinery issues in some regions have had an oversized effect on gas prices in some states, especially in Southern California, Arizona and Nevada,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While most states are likely to continue seeing gasoline prices fall in the week ahead, any new refinery issues as others begin maintenance could be problematic. For diesel prices, however, the opposite is playing out, with prices that continue to rise as demand for diesel strengthens. Overall, the largest issues impacting gas prices remain refinery disruptions, but also the price of oil, which has held around $90 per barrel as Saudi Arabia and Russia maintain significant production cuts.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.

SOURCE GasBuddy