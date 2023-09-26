Funeral services for Kendrew Dontae Loewen will be held Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Prague, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Boley Mennonite Church Cemetery in Boley.

Kendrew Dontae Loewen was born August 4, 2008 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Jeff and Sharon (Dueck) Loewen. He passed away Sunday, September 24, 2023 at the age of 15.

Kendrew was a resident of Paden, Oklahoma where he loved to fish, hunt and ride his dirt bike. He enjoyed helping out and roping at the White Horse Arena in Paden and just loved being around people. He also attended the Boley Mennonite Church and will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Alvin Loewen and one brother, Bradyn Chante Loewen.

Survivors include his parents, Jeff and Sharon Loewen of Paden; four brothers, Dustin Kyle Loewen, Joshua Ryan Loewen, Brenton Mathae Loewen and Trevin Jeriah Loewen all of Paden and grandparents, Norman and Elvira Dueck of Paden and Irene Loewen of Manitoba, Canada.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

