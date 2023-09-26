| logout
Larry Ralph Ford
Larry Ralph Ford was born April 26, 1939 in Wichita, Kansas to Edward and Irene (Ullum) Ford. He passed away Monday, September 25, 2023 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 84.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Michelle Corn; one brother, Leo Ford and a sister, Lois Decker.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy (Fields) Ford of Okemah; two sons, Michael Ford and Mark Ford of Henryetta; one daughter, Tammy Russum of Okemah; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
All arrangements are being handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.
Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.
To send flowers to the family visit. www.pamelaspioneerflowers.com