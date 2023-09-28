Dustin Lee Tipton was born in Okmulgee, OK on February 4, 1987 to Jimmy & Gaye Tipton. He was a lifelong resident of Okemah and attended Okemah Public Schools and later completed his GED through wise use of his time, will, and determination. Dustin left this world on September 18, 2023 at home.Dustin loved music, often using music to express how he was feeling rather than words. Loved ones will remember him as the soft-hearted man he always was. We will surely miss his unique laugh and his kind heart.

Dustin was preceded in death by his mother, Gaye Tipton, paternal grandparents Jimmie & Ethel Tipton, and maternal grandparents Larry & Peggy Hollis.

Survivors include his son Dustin B Tipton of Okemah, daughters Jayden, Hailey, and Snowy of Oklahoma, father Jimmy Tipton and wife Mandy of Okemah, brother and sister-in-law Brandon and Kristin Tipton of Tulsa, sister Laura Orr of Okemah, brother Chris Tipton of Texas, Uncle Larry Hollis and wife Misty of Okemah, cousin Tracy Hollis, cousin Larry Hollis Jr, Nephew Dalton, Nieces Candice and Brittanee, along with great nieces and nephew. Dustin is also survived by many friends who mourn his loss.

A memorial service will take place on October 7, 2023 at 10am the Highland Cemetery gazebo with dinner to follow at the Okemah Lake.