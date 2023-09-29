Fishing Report Sept 28, 2023

NORTHEAST Fort Gibson: September 22. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 78°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and spoons around points. Crappie fair on minnows, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Paddlefish good snagging around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County. Grand: September 22. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spoons around coves, docks, and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. White bass fair on hair jigs, plastic baits, and spoons around points and shallows. Comments: Fishing of all species was less than spectacular this week, but folks were still managing a few decent stringers. White bass remain decent trolling windy points and crappie are moving into shallower water but are still a bit finicky on brush in 15 ft. of water. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County. Greenleaf: September 25. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spoons around brush structure, coves, and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, and shad around coves, docks, and rocks. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. Kaw: September 22. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, rogues, and topwater lures around dam and riprap. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around main lake. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Comments: Crappie are good on jigs and minnows on brush piles in 12-15 ft. of water and the action keeps getting better as the water cools. The blues are stocking up for fall and drifting fresh cut shad in 15-20 ft. of water has put a bunch in the cooler the last week. The spotted bass are up on the rip rap and anglers did decent over the weekend throwing crank baits and jerk baits at them. Shad colored seemed to be the best but the largemouth eating the crawdad-colored baits better. Report submitted by Marshall Reigh, game warden stationed in Grant County. Keystone: September 24. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 82°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure, riprap, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County. Lower Illinois: September 22. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and stained. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and small lures below the dam and shallows. Comments: Water generation from dam for electricity has been suspended till January. Water releases will be done by Corp for flood control and river temperatures. At this time the water releases by Corp from bottom of lake is stained. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County. Sooner: September 22. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure, rocks, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on crankbaits, jigs, live shad, and spinnerbaits around discharge and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait around main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County. Tenkiller: September 24. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 77°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure, docks, and main lake. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and small lures around channels and flats. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County. Webbers Falls: September 22. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake, and rocks. Flathead catfish good on live bait around tailwater. White bass good on jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, river channel, and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. NORTHWEST Foss: September 25. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye fair on worms. Striped bass hybrids fair drifting hard baits. Catfish fair. Crappie slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House. SOUTHEAST Blue River: September 25. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on plastic baits, topwater lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, rocks, shorelines, and weed beds. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around brush structure, channels, and rocks. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, and worms around brush structure, rocks, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area. Broken Bow: September 22. Elevation is 10 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 83°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, river mouth, and standing timber. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Eufaula: September 22. Elevation is 1.50 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 74°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around main lake, points, and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, and shad around channels, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs and spoons around channels, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County. Hugo: September 22. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 83°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, brush structure, channels, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County. Konawa: September 22. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 86°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, inlet, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around inlet, riprap, weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County. Lower Mountain Fork: September 22. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 67°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on midges, PowerBait, and small lures around creek channels, dam, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. McGee Creek: September 22. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 83°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass excellent on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, sassy shad, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, and shallows. Channel and flathead catfish good on live bait, live shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms around dam, main lake, and river channel. Crappie slow on minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County. Pine Creek: September 22. Elevation is normal and rising, water temperature 82°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and topwater lures around coves and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs around standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver around river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Robert S. Kerr: September 22. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, and spoons around brush structure, channels, coves, points, rocks, tailwater, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel, river mouth, spillway, and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, coves, points, river channel, rocks, tailwater, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County. Sardis: September 22. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 85°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County. Texoma: September 24. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 80°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass good on live shad around channels, creek channels, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, and punch bait around channels, coves, docks, main lake, points, and river mouth. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and nymphs around brush structure, coves, docks, points, standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper have been good near Washita Point and Soldier Creek. Catfish are good on cut and live bait. Crappie are around brush piles and timber. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County. Wister: September 22. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 86°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County. SOUTHWEST Waurika: September 24. Elevation is normal and falling, water temperature 87°F and murky. Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye good on crankbaits, lipless baits, minnows, and small lures around main lake, points, and rocks. Largemouth bass and crappie fair on crankbaits, lipless baits, minnows, PowerBait, and small lures around brush structure, main lake, rocks, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, minnows, stinkbait, and worms around creek channels, main lake, and rocks. Report submitted by Tucker Clem, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.