Oct. 16 tax filing extension deadline nears for millions of taxpayers

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded taxpayers about the upcoming tax filing extension deadline. To avoid a possible late filing penalty, those who requested an extension to file their 2022 tax return should file their Form 1040 on or before Monday, Oct. 16.

Disaster-area taxpayers in most of California and in parts of Alabama and Georgiaalso have until Oct. 16, 2023, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

Those with an IRS address of record in other areas covered by Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declarations and those returning from a combat zone may have additional time to file. They include:

Taxpayers affected by flooding in Illinois and Alaska. They have until Oct. 31, 2023, to file.

Those affected by flooding in Vermont. They have until Nov. 15, 2023, to file.

Taxpayers affected by recent natural disasters including those impacted by the recent Maui fires and hurricane Idalia in parts of Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. Those in the counties of Maui, Hawaii, and many counties in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia have until Feb. 24, 2024, to file various individual and business tax returns. This list continues to be updated regularly. Taxpayers potentially affected by recent storms should visit the disaster reliefpage on IRS.gov for the latest information.

Members of the military and others serving in a combat zone. They typically have 180 days after they leave the combat zone to file returns and pay any taxes due.

IRS Free File and other online resources

IRS Free File is available through Oct. 16 and lets qualified taxpayers prepare and file federal income tax returns online using guided tax preparation software. It’s available to any person or family with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $73,000 or less in 2022. Taxpayers can use IRS Free File to claim the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and other important credits. IRS Free File Fillable Forms is available for taxpayers whose 2022 AGI was greater than $73,000 and are comfortable preparing their own tax return.

Taxpayers can get answers to many tax law questions by using the IRS’s Interactive Tax Assistant tool. Additionally, taxpayers can view tax information in several languages by clicking on the “English” tab located on the IRS.gov home page.

The IRS Online Account feature provides information to help taxpayers file an accurate return including AGI amounts from last year’s return, estimated tax payment amounts and refunds applied as a credit.

Schedule and pay electronically

Taxpayers can file anytime and schedule their federal tax payments up to the Oct. 16 due date. They can pay online, by phone or with their mobile device and the IRS2Go app. Some other key points to keep in mind when filing and paying federal taxes electronically include: