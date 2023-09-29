Oklahoma National Guard welcomes unit home from deployment in Middle East

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma National Guard’s Office of Public Affairs invites all local media to the welcome home ceremony for more than 120 Oklahoma National Guard Soldiers after a 9-month deployment overseas.

The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base at 5600 Air Guard Drive, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73159.

We ask media to arrive not later than 9:45 a.m. to process through security and attain parking close to the event location.

In accordance with base security protocols, this event will not be open to the public. Base access will be limited to pre-coordinated family members of returning Soldiers.