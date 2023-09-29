SSC and ECU Come Together to Discuss Higher Ed Partnerships

Photo: SSC and ECU

Administrators from East Central University and Seminole State College met this week in Seminole to discuss possible collaborations, partnerships and opportunities for shared services between their institutions. The meeting was organized by former ECU President John Hargrave who serves as a Trustee for the SSC Educational Foundation. Pictured (left to right) are: Dr. Sarah Peters, ECU Associate Provost and Dean of Graduate Studies; Dr. Amanda Estey, SSC Vice President for Academic Affairs; Darrell Morrison, ECU Executive Vice President for Administration and Finance; Melanie Rinehart, SSC Vice President for Fiscal Affairs; ECU President Wendell Godwin; SSC President Lana Reynolds; ECU President Emeritus Hargrave; Dr. Bill Knowles, SSC Vice President for Student Affairs and Dr. Denver Stickrod, ECU Vice President of Enrollment Management.