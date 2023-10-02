Alanna Michelle Fish

Funeral services for Alanna Michelle Fish will be held Friday, October 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Salt Creek Indian Baptist Church of Wetumka. Wake services will be Thursday evening also at the Salt Creek Church.

Alanna Michelle Fish was born October 3, 1971 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Rev. J.B. Fish Jr. and Carolyn (Hill) Fish. She passed away Sunday, October 1, 2023 at her home in Wetumka at the age of 51.

Alanna was a resident of Wetumka, Oklahoma and a 1989 graduate of Wetumka High School. She later went on to attend Bacone College in Muskogee and Haskell Indian Nation University in Lawrence, Kansas where she studied psychology. Alanna worked as a lieutenant with securities at the Creek Nation Casino in Okemah. She enjoyed fishing and drive-in movies. She especially loved her job and spending time with her grandchildren and nieces and nephew whom she adored.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Carrol and Norrine Hill and her uncle, Boyd Hill Sr.

Survivors include her parents, Rev. J. B. Fish Jr. and Carolyn Fish of Wetumka; children, Chance Fish of Wetumka, Johnana Fish of Wetumka, Donald Menta of Yuma, Arizona and Chrystal Menta of Yuma; three brothers, Michael J. Fish and wife Robecca of Glenpool, Johnathan B. Fish of Wetumka and Anthony B. Fish and wife Carol of Wetumka; two sisters, Bernadette Whitetree of Wetumka and Carla Mantooth of Wetumka; 10 grandchildren, Elliott, Mia and Roxanne Fish, Christopher Wise, Zion, Zayas, Zhavia, A’Kai, Sayuri and Kasumi Menta and a host of nieces and nephews.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Jeremy Fish, Curtis Watts, Danny Beaver, Jimmie McNac, Julio Arredondo, Gastin Harjo, Dom Jack and Kotcha Moppin.

Honorary pallbearers include Ct. Earl Kelley, Lt. Tommy Thompson, Sgt. Gary Epperson and Abraham Locust.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka and officiated by Rev. Mvhayv Locust.

