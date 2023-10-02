House Democrats File Special Session Tax Relief Bills For Working Families

OKLAHOMA CITY – Today House Democrats announced three bills their caucus has filed for the upcoming special session that provide tax relief to everyday Oklahomans.

“The Governor called this special session to find ways to provide tax relief to Oklahomans and we are putting forth our measures that will do that for working families, not just the wealthy few,” said House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City.

The three bills filed by House Democratic Caucus Members include:

HB1009XX Eliminating the state sales tax on groceries by Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa.

HB1010XX Expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) by Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City.

HB1013XX Increasing sales tax credits for lower income families by Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City.

“Oklahoma is one of 13 states that still tax groceries,” said Rep. Provenzano. “Removing the state portion of the grocery tax helps Oklahomans of all income levels and will be felt every day in the checkout line. With broad support across the state and spanning the political spectrum, the Oklahoma Legislature can take this step as a reasonable measure that will help now, immediately, the next time someone heads out to pick up a gallon of milk.”

“We talk a lot about tax credits for corporations and big industries but it’s time we take action and increase tax credits for the families that need it the most,” said Rep. Fugate. “Under my measure, we will expand this credit to more low and middle income families. Any family, even those without children, whose income would qualify for free and reduced lunch will see their current tax credit of $40 increased to $500 each year. Families that make up to three times the income limit would also qualify for a portion of the credit. This is just a common-sense measure that provides the type of relief that working families need.”

“The Earned Income Tax Credit is one of the surest ways to increase the incomes of working families while offsetting their income taxes,” said Leader Munson. “My bill increases the current refundability rate from 10% of the Federal EITC rate to 20%. We already have this tax credit in place to help the families that need it the most and expanding it will help them even more. The Governor already signaled his support for the EITC by signing legislation to restore it in 2022 and now we have the opportunity to build on top of that measure to target tax relief to working Oklahomans.”

The House will convene the second special session of 2023 on Tuesday, Oct. 3rd at 11:00 a.m.