Okmulgee Police Department Missing Person Alert

Attention community members, we are reaching out to you on behalf of the Okmulgee Police Department regarding a missing person case. We are seeking your assistance in locating Jordan Canfield, who was reported missing on 09/28/2023 and last seen around August of 2022. Jordan Canfield is 33 years old and is described as white female, height 5’ 04”, weight 125, with brown hair and brown eyes. There is no known clothing description. We are deeply concerned for Jordan Canfield’s safety and well-being, and we are actively investigating her disappearance. We urge anyone with information about her whereabouts or any details that might be relevant to the case to contact the Okmulgee Police Department at 918-756-3511 or at tips@okmcity.net. Your cooperation is crucial in helping us locate Jordan Canfield and bring them back home safely. Please share this post widely within your social networks to maximize its reach and increase the chances of finding Jordan Canfield. Any information, even if it seems insignificant, could be vital to our investigation. We appreciate your support and assistance in this matter. Let us work together to bring Jordan Canfield back to her loved ones. Thank you for your cooperation. Case # 23-001002