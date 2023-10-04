| logout
Fall is Coming to Oklahoma State Parks! Join Us for Fall-Themed Festivities
With Fall right around the corner, the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department is sharing ways that Oklahomans can enjoy the cooler temperatures, explore the outdoors and see the natural beauty of our state parks. From hiking through the foliage to making eye-catching autumn-themed crafts, there are plenty of reasons to visit a state park this fall. Many of the parks have planned fall-themed activities and events.
Events in Eastern Oklahoma State Parks:
- Greenleaf State Park
- Friday, October 13 – Tuesday, October 17
- Fall Break Bash
- Come on out to Greenleaf State Park’s Fall Break Bash for five days full of fall-themed arts and crafts such as Pinecone Spiders, Monster handprints and more! Then, at 5:00 p.m. each day, join us for a wagon hayride with s’mores. Tickets for the hayride are $10 per person and must be paid by 4:45 p.m. on the respective day.
- Friday, October 20 – Tuesday, October 24
- Halloween Bash
- There’s no better way to celebrate Hallowen than by coming out to Greenleaf State Park for the Halloween Bash! This festive weekend is packed full of Halloween-themed crafts and activities. Below are additional special events happening throughout the weekend.
- Friday, October 20 & Saturday, October 21
- 7:00-10:00 p.m. – Halloween Trail Ride of Terror
- Saturday, October 21
- 6:00-7:30 p.m. – Trunk or Treat in the marina parking lot
- 8:00-10:00 p.m. – Halloween Trail Ride of Terror
- Monday & Tuesday
- 5:00 p.m. – Wagon hayride with s’mores: $10/person
- *Cutoff time to buy tickets will be 4:45 p.m.
- 5:00 p.m. – Wagon hayride with s’mores: $10/person
- Friday, October 13 – Tuesday, October 17
- Tenkiller State Park
- Every Tuesday-Sunday in October*
- Join us at the Nature Center as we have plenty of fun fall-themed crafts and activities planned throughout the month! There will be many crafts, pumpkin carving contests, costume contests, hikes and much more!
- *No activity programming planned on Thursday, October 5 and Thursday, October 12 due to park work days.
- Saturday, October 28
- All Day – Trick or Treat in the Nature Center
- 11:00 a.m. – Nature print tees
- 1:00 p.m. – Slither and hiss
- 3:00 p.m. – Toad meet and greet
- 7:30 p.m. – Blacklight glow egg hunt
- Sunday, October 29
- All Day – Trick or Treat in the Nature Center
- 11:00 a.m. – Sun catchers
- 2:00 p.m. – Cedar disk pumpkins
- Tuesday, October 31
- All Day – Trick or Treat at the Nature Center
- 11:00 a.m. – Leaf owl craft
- 2:00 p.m. – Flappy bat craft
- Lake Eufaula State Park
- Every Saturday in October, head out to Lake Eufaula State Park for a haunted trail. Meet at the park office. Cost is $3.00 per person!
- Friday, October 27
- Lake Eufaula Association Annual Golf Tournament: Two Man Scramble
- 9:00 a.m. – $75/person ($55 for course members): includes green fee, golf cart, lunch, prizes and goody bag. More information can be found at www.visitlakeeufaula.com.
- Sequoyah State Park
- Every Saturday in October
- 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. – Camp-or-Treat
- Every Friday during Fall
- Fall Sunset Tram Rides: $5/person, five and under are free. Spots are limited.
- Wednesday, October 11
- 11:00 a.m. – Fossil Trail Hike (~1.5 mi); Meet at the Nature Center
- Saturday, October 21
- 2:00 p.m. – Scales, Tails, & Turtle Shells at the Lodge
- Saturday, October 28
- 1:00 p.m. – Campsite Decorating Contest
- 2:00 p.m. – Scales, Tails, & Turtle Shells at the Lodge
- Friday, November 24
- 10:00 a.m. – Turkey Strut Hike (~5 mi); Meet at the Nature Center
