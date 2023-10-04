Free workshop to focus on environmental law enforcement

By Trisha Gedon

STILLWATER, Okla. – Illegal roadside dumps continue to adversely affect the back roads of Oklahoma. To help combat this issue, Oklahoma State University Extension is partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development to host an Oklahoma Environmental Law Enforcement Training Seminar in Oklahoma City.

What: Law enforcement professionals, city officials, tribal environmental representatives, county commissioners and anyone interested in learning about environmental law enforcement are invited to participate in the free workshop. Chad Keller, senior environmental specialist with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, will instruct the class. He has been an investigator with the DEQ for 29 years and is a sergeant with the Criminal Investigation Unit.

When and where: Oct. 12, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oklahoma County OSU Extension Center, 2500 NE 63rd, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

WHY: Roadside dumpsites are not only unsightly and illegal, but they also wreak havoc on the environment. These sites can cause contamination of soil, groundwater, drinking water wells, streams and rivers. Other side effects include possible injury to children playing in or around the site, damage to plant and wildlife habitats, and a decrease in the quality of life for nearby residents and the local community. Participants will gain expertise in environmental crime investigations involving:

Solid and hazardous waste

Air and water pollution

Open burning

Agency jurisdictional issues

Participants will also learn more about identifying resources for improving local enforcement programs and have an opportunity to network with others involved in law enforcement.

For more information or to register for the free workshop, contact Keima Borsuah at 405-744-9827 or keima.kamara@okstate.edu.

OSU Extension uses research-based information to help all Oklahomans solve local issues and concerns, promote leadership and manage resources wisely throughout the state’s 77 counties. Most information is available at little to no cost.

