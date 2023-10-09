Fall exhibition schedule continues as Cowgirl Softball hosts Seminole State Tuesday

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State softball team hosts Seminole State College at 6:30 p.m. this Tuesday, October 10 in Cowgirl Stadium.

Admission is free for fall home games with seats available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Fans should park in lot 1 – the gravel lot immediately west of Cowgirl Stadium – or the grass lot across McElroy north of Cowgirl Stadium, then enter the ballpark through the main gates off McElroy.

There are no concessions available at fall games, however restrooms will be open.

There will not be TV or radio for Tuesday’s contest, but live scoring and stats are available at Statbroadcast.com.

Last time out, Oklahoma State was a 13-1 winner over the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. Kyra Aycock, Katie Kutz and Ivy Rosenberry combined to allow only one hit and one unearned run in the contest.

The OSU offense was powered by three-run home runs from Scotland David and Audrey Schneidmiller, plus a solo shot from Micaela Wark.

For more information on Oklahoma State softball, follow @CowgirlSB on X, @osusoftball on Instagram and visit okstate.com.

