Truman McCall was born Tuesday, August 20, 1940, in Nuyaka, Oklahoma, to the late Clarence and Ida May (Beasley) McCall. He passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. He was a lifelong Okmulgee County resident.

Truman graduated from Nuyaka Schools. He joined the Army in 1965. After his father passed away, he returned home to help his mother on the family farm. He married Loretta Fay (Bailey) McCall September 07, 1977, in Okfuskee, Oklahoma. Together they farmed and ranched. They later formed and operated TL Contract Pumping until health caused him to retire at the age of 75. He loved going to the river fishing and giving his wife a hard time.

Truman is preceded in death by his parents, wife Loretta, sister Peggy Ann (McCall) Miller, and brother-in law Terry Miller.

He is survived by Kimberly McCall Brown and husband Bryen of Wapanucka, Oklahoma, step-sons Jimmy Henderson of Ponca City, Oklahoma, Robert and Mary Henderson of Beaver, Oklahoma, grandchildren Kattie McCall VanMeter and husband Clint of Henryetta, Oklahoma, Brent and Aylssa Henderson of Nuyaka, Oklahoma, Joshua Henderson of Beaver, Oklahoma, Tanner Jo Henderson of Nuyaka, Oklahoma, Waylon Henderson of Bristow, Oklahoma, Cody Brown of McAlester, and Chloe, Colby, Carlee, Brody Brown of Wapanucka, OK. Three great grandchildren Jensen and Jaxen Henderson and Poppy’s Sopapilla (Sofia Fay VanMeter). A very special nephew and Niece Steve Miller and wife Tina Miller of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Pamala Miller of Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

A memorial service for Truman will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday, October 9, 2023, at the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Chapel in Okmulgee, with Reverend David Hamilton officiating.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to McClendon-Winters Funeral Home of Okmulgee. Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on Truman’s Tribute Page of our website. www.mcclendon-winters.com