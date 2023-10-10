All OSU games sold out

All Games Sold Out for Cowboy Football in 2023

STILLWATER – Tickets sold out this week for Oklahoma State’s home football games against Kansas and Cincinnati, marking a sellout for all seven home Cowboy football games this season.

While no tickets remain for the 2023 season, there is a waitlist for 2024 season tickets that fans can join now through the OSU ticket office.

For fans seeking seats at OSU’s sold-out games this season, tickets may still be found on SeatGeek, the official resale market of Oklahoma State Athletics.