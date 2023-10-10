Gerald A. Goode

Gerald A. Goode, 80, of Okemah Oklahoma passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the Creek Nation Community Hospital in Okemah Oklahoma. Gerald was born in Prague, OK on September 3, 1943, to Orvil and Eileen Goode. He was married to his loving wife, Glynda (Ogden) Goode, for 54 years. After marriage, Gerald and Glynda resided in Okemah for their entire marriage where they made their home and raised their family.

Gerald graduated High School at Bearden High in Bearden, OK. At the age of 17, he enlisted and served in the 1st Recon Battalion in the United States Marine Corps from 1961-1964. During that time, he completed boot camp at Camp Pendleton, California. He was then stationed in Hawaii for two years during 1961-1962. He spent the remaining two years training with the 1st Marine Division in California from 1963-1964 at the final rank of Corporal. Gerald spent most of his career working at Tinker Air Force Base, where he retired after 30 years. He then went on to work for Liberty Oil Company for a few years in Okemah until his final retirement. Gerald was a member of Skyview Babtist Church in Okemah where he gave his life to the Lord. Gerald enjoyed spending time with his family that he deeply loved, watching his kids and grandkids play sports, watching the Oklahoma Sooners play football, traveling, and working on his home with his wife.

He is survived by his wife Glynda Goode; a daughter, Lisa (Goode) Dearman and husband Tony; a son, Michael Goode and wife Jessica; a sister Sherry Early; five grandchildren, Tanner Dearman, Spencer Dearman, Kinsey Dearman, Fisher Goode and Reagan Goode. He was proceeded in death by both parents, Orvil and Eileen Goode; one sister, Dianne Goode; and two brothers Terry Goode and Robin Goode.

A celebration of life was held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at the Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Emmons, officiating. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of the Rogers Funeral Home.